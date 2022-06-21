Video Shows Florida Woman Pepper Spraying Group Of Asian Women, Yelling Racial Slurs

Madeline Barker, a Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in New York City, faces several hate crime charges, CBS News reports.

The pictured individual is Wanted for an Assault that occurred on June 11th on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 14th Street. The perpetrator made xenophobic remarks and discharged pepper spray at 4 female victims. Please contact Crimestoppers (1 800 577-TIPS, @NYPDTips). pic.twitter.com/ypzXxUs6IL — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 13, 2022

According to the New York Police Department, Barker got into a “verbal altercation” with the group of women and made anti-Asian statements before pepper spraying them on June 11. The women told ABC7 New York that they were walking in the area when Barker accused them of harassing her.

They explained that they had no prior interactions with her and tried to calm her down by apologizing. They said that Barker then pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed them while yelling, “Go back to where you came from, you don’t belong here.”

A police spokesperson said that Barker also yelled at an Asian man passing by, demanding he “take all your b***hes back to where you came from”, CNN reports. The women attacked refused medical attention.

The incident was caught on video. In the footage, a woman is seen running after someone and pepper spraying them, The Washington Post reports.

The NYPD tweeted pictures of the suspect from the video, asking the public to help them find her.

“The pictured individual is Wanted for an Assault that occurred on June 11th on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 14th Street. The perpetrator made xenophobic remarks and discharged pepper spray at 4 female victims. Please contact Crimestoppers (1 800 577-TIPS, @NYPDTips),” they wrote.

Barker was eventually taken into custody on Friday and held on a $20,000 bail. A complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says she was arraigned Saturday on three counts of assault as a hate crime, one count of attempted assault as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment. It also states that Barker confirmed that she was the woman in the video of the incident.

This incident is one of many hate crimes against Asian Americans. Attacks on Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (AAPI) have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. In New York alone, anti-AAPI hate crimes have risen 357% from 2020 to 2021, according to the NYPD.