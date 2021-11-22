Video shows Fort Worth woman had no chance of getting away from hit-and-run truck

A 57-year-old Fort Worth woman who was hit and killed earlier this month by a stolen truck driven by a suspect fleeing from police had no chance to get out of the way as she sat on a bus stop bench, video taken just before the crash shows.

Before Lailani Duroy Snell was killed, the suspect, identified as Chassity Brooks, is accused of cutting a man and critically injuring him on Nov. 10 at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

And just shortly after the cutting, Brooks, 38, of Fort Worth, is accused of stealing a truck and driving through a game room, killing a man inside of the business.

Brooks was arrested later that day after a standoff with Fort Worth police.

Brooks remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $1 million. He was charged with capital murder multiple persons on Nov. 16, according to court records. Brooks, whose home was previously listed in Arlington, lives in Fort Worth according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Snell was sitting on a bench in front of a Jiffy Lube on Camp Bowie West Boulevard on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to a video obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Seconds later, a black truck, which Fort Worth police say was driven by Brooks, collides with another truck on Camp Bowie Boulevard, causing it to veer off the roadway, the video shows.

The black truck jumped the curb, and hit Snell. (The video above has been edited to show only the moments before and after the crash.)

Seconds later, Fort Worth police arrived, as did a MedStar ambulance. Snell was taken to local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The deadly day began after Brooks was accused of stabbing a man on the morning of Nov. 10 at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

Police responded to the stabbing call just after 11:40 a.m on Nov. 10 at the Villas de Sonoma apartments, in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court. When they arrived, officers found a man with severe cuts to his face and neck, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had driven away from the scene after stealing the stabbing victim’s black truck.

At 1:44 p.m. on Nov. 10, the stolen black truck crashed through the glass front doors of a game room at 8751 Camp Bowie West Blvd. and drove back and forth multiple times inside of the business, police said.

A man inside of the game room, later identified as Jeffrey Allen Mazurowski, 45, of Fort Worth was pinned between the truck and a wall. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Employees of the Taz game room said that the victim and the suspect were both regular customers. One employee told the Star-Telegram that he thinks the suspect targeted the business because he was looking for another man he was in a fight with a few days earlier.

The man who died wasn’t involved in the fight, the employee, James McWhorter, said.

“He didn’t deserve it. He was an innocent bystander,” McWhorter said. “The dude who did this got knocked out by somebody and he thought he was going to be in the game room at that time, but it wasn’t him.”

Fort Worth police saw the black truck leaving the damaged business and tried to stop it. Brooks accelerated and refused to stop, Fort Worth police said.

The black truck collided with a red truck in the 7600 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, veered off the roadway and hit Snell.

After hitting Snell, the black truck drove through the parking lot near Jiffy Lube at 7601 Camp Bowie West Blvd. The truck then collided with a Hyundai and stopped.

Brooks got out of the stolen black truck and started blending into the crowd that had gathered because of the wreck, police wrote in the incident report.

Brooks then is accused of stealing a white truck at the scene as the owner shouted at police that his truck was being stolen.

Brooks then led police on a chase for several miles before he was cornered in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, near Misty Mountain Drive and Deer Trail, about 3 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

Police surrounded the truck with SWAT vehicles and used tear gas to get Brooks out, took him into custody and walked him to a waiting MedStar ambulance.

Brooks was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention for minor injuries before he was booked into the jail, police said.