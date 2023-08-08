Video shows funnel clouds in upstate New York

STORY: New York State Police confirmed some damage in the town of Dryden, including one building which lost its roof following stormy weather.

The National Weather Service highlighted the tornado risk for over 29.5 million people across a region spanning Alabama to western New York state.

The mid-Atlantic area, including Washington, D.C., faces the most substantial risk, with potential wind speeds exceeding 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) and hailstones larger than golf balls.