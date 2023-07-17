Video shows fuzzy lionhead rabbits take over a Florida suburb. But they 'need to be rescued.'

If snakes and pythons were not enough, people in Florida now have to deal with another variant of invasive species: the lionhead rabbits. Fortunately, these ones are not as dangerous – but they are destructive enough that residents are trying to find a way to relocate them.

Close to 60 to 100 bunnies have invaded yards in Jenada Isles, an 81-home community in Wilton Manors, a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Associated Press reported. The bunnies, which are marked with distinct flowing manes around their heads, thick fur and fearlessness, are descendants of a group a backyard breeder illegally let loose when she moved away two years ago, according to AP.

They are a domesticated breed and are better suited to indoor environments away from cars, cats, hawks and heat. They multiply fairly quickly, with females birthing litters of two-to-six offspring every month, starting when they are about 3 months old.

Lionhead rabbits, an invasive species, have taken over a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A resident is working to rehome the lionheads

“They really need to be rescued. So we’ve tried to get the city to do it, but they’re just dragging their feet,” Alicia Griggs, a resident of Jenada Isles told AP. “They think that if they do that, then they’ll have to get rid of iguanas and everything else that people don’t want around.”

Griggs is leading efforts to raise $20,000 to $40,000 to put together a rescue group that would work to capture, neuter, vaccinate, shelter and then give away the lionhead rabbits.

“People don’t realize they’re exotic pets and they’re complicated. They have a complicated digestive system and they have to eat a special diet," Griggs added. “You can't just throw any table scraps at them.”

Relocating the rabbits is not that simple

Monica Mitchell of East Coast Rabbit Rescue, a non-profit focused on protecting rabbits, told AP that capturing, treating and finding homes for the lionheads “is not an easy process.” She added that only a few veterinarians treat rabbits and many prospective owners are hesitant to adopt them when they find out how much work the animals require.

While the city commission had initially planned to exterminate the species after some residents complained of them being a nuisance, they have now given Griggs and other supporters time to raise money and relocate the rabbits. Residents had complained the lionheads dig holes, chew outdoor wiring and leave droppings on sidewalks and driveways. City commissioners also feared the rabbits could spread into neighboring communities and cities and become a traffic hazard if they ventured onto major streets.

Lionhead rabbits sit on the sidewalks in a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Meanwhile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which often culls invasive animals, as in the case of the Burmese pythons, has said that it will not interfere as the rabbits pose no immediate threat to wildlife.

However, Florida's environment is not friendly to lionheads. Instead of living up to 7 to 9 years, their lives outdoors are brutally short, the AP reported. Their thick coats overheat them during Florida summers and their fearlessness makes them susceptible to predators. Grass and other plants are not a suitable diet for them and their illnesses are unique, which is why it is necessary for them to have owners.

Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, told AP that domesticated rabbits cannot survive on their own and called for the breeder who released to be prosecuted, a path the city has not pursued.

Contributing: Terry Spencer, Associated Press; Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionhead rabbits invade Florida suburb; residents work to rehome them