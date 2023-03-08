New video shows Ga. father found dead in Louisiana walking with someone hours before his death

New video shows a Georgia father who was found dead in Baton Rouge walking through the city with another person just hours before he was last known to be alive.

Nathan Millard, who is from Walton County, vanished while on a business trip to Louisiana early in the morning on March 23. His body was found earlier this week rolled up in plastic and a rug in an abandoned lot a few miles from the hotel where he had planned to stay.

Police said in a news conference Tuesday that there were no signs of external or internal trauma to Millard’s body and that his cause of death would be determined through toxicology testing.

Millard was last seen by friends at Happy’s Irish Pub around 11:30 p.m. that night. Police said he later was spotted at a Greyhound Bus station, where a security guard offered him help but he declined.

Police said they have evidence of Millard visiting various businesses nearby until around 4:30 a.m., when he vanished.

New video obtained by WBRZ shows Millard walking beside a person in a light-colored shirt at some point after he left the Greyhound station and before he vanished.

The video shows Millard, in a black shirt, casually walking beside a person wearing what appears to be a T-shirt and shorts. Millard does not appear to be in distress in the video.

Police said they don’t believe foul play is involved in Millard’s death but think someone dumped his body. Officers are still trying to identify anyone involved. It’s unclear if that person or persons would face charges.