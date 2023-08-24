New video shows Garfield woman being pulled to safety as bullets struck her home

We’re hearing more from a surviving neighbor whose story we’ve been following since her evacuation to safety yesterday.

In a dramatic video from Leslie Thompson’s ring camera, you can see SWAT officers evacuating her from her home where she had spent hours hiding and hyperventilating.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., exclusive new video shows the moment a woman was rescued as bullets hit her home.

