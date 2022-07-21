Video shows Gastonia police officers shoot man while responding to kidnapping call

A police shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead Wednesday afternoon in Gastonia was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, and it shows police running after the suspect before he got into a car and reversed into one of the officers.

Channel 9 obtained the video Thursday and it shows about 20 seconds of an incident that happened Wednesday afternoon. We first reported the Gastonia Police Department was responding to a home on N. Edgemont Avenue for a reported kidnapping around 12:45 p.m. Officers got a call that two children had been taken by a man who wasn’t supposed to have them.

GPD spokesperson Rick Goodale said officers arrived at the home and found the two children safe and unharmed inside. Officers also found the man who was suspected of taking the children near the home, and Goodale said they had “some sort of encounter” on the street.

Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb, got in a car and hit a police officer, and that’s when responding officers fired their guns.

After the shots were fired, the car continued on the street before crashing into parked cars nearby. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see the car with damage to its front and crime scene tape surrounding the area.

The neighbor who provided Channel 9 with the video added that police officers rushed to perform CPR on Lipscomb. He died from his injuries.

Family members told Channel 9 that Lipscomb didn’t have a weapon at the time of the shooting. Lipscomb’s stepfather, Robert Hamlett, said he didn’t know what was happening outside but when he stepped onto the porch, he saw Lipscomb with police around him.

Goodale said Lipscomb and the reporting party knew each other, though the relationship wasn’t made clear.

Investigators said the officer who was hit had a police escort to the hospital, and he reportedly had serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, along with GPD Internal Affairs, Goodale said.

