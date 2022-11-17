Video shows group of teens brutally attack student with cerebral palsy in Clayton classroom

A mother is asking for criminal charges against a group of teens after video shows them tackling and beating up a student with cerebral palsy.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at North Clayton High School, where the special needs student’s mom shared video of the brutal attack.

In the video, numerous teens pile on top of the victim, who didn’t want to be identified, on the bleachers of the gym.

“He has cerebral palsy and only uses one arm, so he couldn’t fight back even if he wanted to,” his mom said.

The victim, who is also epileptic, had a serious seizure likely related to the attack when he got home.

What prompted the attack and how the school says the students will be punished, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

