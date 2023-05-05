Video shows group of teens taunt 13-year-old, make him say embarrassing words at Gwinnett park

A Gwinnett County mother says her eighth-grade son is recovering from a scary attack by a group of kids.

The assault was uploaded to social media.

The video shows the 13-year-old boy being punched and also held at gunpoint with what he thought was a real gun.

Police later learned a group of kids surrounded him at Bryson Park and one of them had an airsoft gun in the attack they posted online.

“It’s not fair,” the boy’s mother Cam Bui said.

The mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that her son was scared and thought it was a real gun.

“I feel so bad though, because it’s all the group that hit my son and nobody helped him,” Bui said.

The park is right next to Lilburn Middle School where Lilburn police say most of the kids in the video go to school.

Bui said her son was also punched in the head multiple times before he got away and made his way home.

“They hit him, and he run around, he just run,” Bui said. “Not try to fight.”

Lilburn police began investigating last Apr. 28, and on Thursday they identified two of the kids they say hit the victim in the head.

“He was led to an area down a hill that was a little bit out of sight from the main area of the park. And that’s when he was assaulted,” said Scott Bennett with the Lilburn Police Department. “It is a classic case of bullying.”

Police say too many kids are using violence to get attention on social media and they warn that criminal acts will be investigated.

“When it ceases to be funny or ceases to be entertaining is when someone’s actually getting assaulted and we’re going to get involved,” Bennett said.

The mother said her son had a black eye and was checked out at the hospital.

