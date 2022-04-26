Video shows gunfire disrupt youth baseball game in North Charleston

Children scrambled after gunfire erupted near a youth baseball game in North Charleston Monday night.

According to a Tuesday North Charleston Police report, witnesses stated that a group of teenagers pulled into the parking lot of Pepperhill Park in the 7600 block of Brandywine Road and began fist fighting. Witnesses added that the suspects began shooting at each other before they fled in their vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Blake Ferguson was a parent recording the game when the incident occurred. You can view the video he posted to Facebook below.

“That’s my boy on the pitchers mound,” Ferguson posted along with the video. “We will never play at Pepperhill again. I’m just glad everyone is home safe.”

Police say they are actively investigating the shooting.