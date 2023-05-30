Video shows gunman open fire near Revere Beach striking 17-year-old girl

A new video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the moment a gunman opened fire near Revere Beach on Sunday, striking a teenage girl. Police say this video shows the first of two separate shootings on Sunday.

Three people shot near Revere Beach, multiple juveniles in custody

The video was taken from a home window near Shirley and Centennial Avenues and shows a group of young individuals involved in what appears to be a fight on the street. A young man wearing grey shorts and a white top pushes back from the group and pulls out a gun and starts shooting into the crowd of people running away.

The gunman appears to fire seven shots. At least one of the bullets struck a 17-year-old girl. She was rushed to a Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is expected to be okay, said police.

Shortly after the first shooting, state police said a second shooting occurred at the Shirley Avenue Bath House where a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male teen were shot.

The woman was struck in her legs and was transported to the hospital and the 17-year-old boy was grazed by the gunfire and declined to be treated.

Police say the shootings were unrelated.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the first shooting but say they have a juvenile suspect or suspects in custody connected to the bathhouse shooting.

The shootings prompted an extensive police investigation. Hundreds of people were forced to exit Revere Beach and linger on nearby sidewalks as police set up a large crime scene and combed the area.

Revere acting mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr provided the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Safety at Revere Beach is always a major priority, especially as we enter summer. The City will continue to work with our partners at the State to keep our beach welcoming and safe for all. This type of violence will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our partners to create a family-friendly environment at America’s first public beach this summer.”

Revere Police are also assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

