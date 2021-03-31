Video shows gunman opening fire on 7 people in Fishtown

Philadelphia police released video of two suspects wanted for shooting seven people outside of a business in the city's Fishtown section last week.

Video Transcript

- There is new video tonight of a shooting that left seven people hurt in Fishtown Friday night. It shows two suspects opening fire on a group standing outside of the Golf & Social club on Delaware Avenue. Philadelphia police released this dramatic video this afternoon.

You can actually see the gunfire from the weapon there. They're hoping it will help find the people responsible. Three of the people who were injured are teenagers. The club has since been shut down by L&I, which is due to the Coronavirus violations.

Recommended Stories

