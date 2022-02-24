Video shows gunman shoot man in leg as he exits Queens apartment

A young man was shot in the leg as he stepped out of his Queens apartment in an alarming caught-on-video ambush, police said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old victim was leaving his apartment on Seagirt Ave. at Beach 8th St. in Far Rockaway about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when the shooter emerged from another door in the building, stepped around a corner and shot him.

Video shows the victim falling to the ground as the shooter ran back to where he’d emerged and escaped.

Medics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as a man in his mid-30s with a dark complexion and black hair, wearing a blue hooded jacket, brown pants and brown boots.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.