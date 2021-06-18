New video shows gym owner attacking police officer during Capitol riot, prosecutors say

( )

Newly released footage from the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol Building appears to show a supporter of former President Donald Trump attacking a police officer during the incident.

In the new video, Scott Fairlamb, a gym owner from New Jersey, can be seen following police officers and taunting them before pushing and punching another officer.

Mr Fairlamb is believed to have been one of the first people to reach the Senate side of the building during the deadly riot.

He has been charged with 12 criminal counts, including assaulting police and carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol.

Mr Fairlamb has pleaded not guilty, according to CNN.

NEW: The DOJ just released more videos from 1/6 after CNN and other outlets sued for their release. Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty. pic.twitter.com/VqrLSEBjvH — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 18, 2021

