New video shows gym owner attacking police officer during Capitol riot, prosecutors say

Chantal da Silva
·1 min read
( )
( )

Newly released footage from the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol Building appears to show a supporter of former President Donald Trump attacking a police officer during the incident.

In the new video, Scott Fairlamb, a gym owner from New Jersey, can be seen following police officers and taunting them before pushing and punching another officer.

Mr Fairlamb is believed to have been one of the first people to reach the Senate side of the building during the deadly riot.

He has been charged with 12 criminal counts, including assaulting police and carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol.

Mr Fairlamb has pleaded not guilty, according to CNN.

More follows

Read More

Shocking new video shows Capitol rioter charging police with flagpole

Robyn Williams: Sacked Met police superintendent wins appeal against dismissal

Kevin Maxwell: ‘My MBE is an acknowledgment of police racism’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories