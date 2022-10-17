Video shows harrowing moment when suspect shoots Polk County deputy in the vest

The Polk County Sheriff's Department released a video Monday morning showing an encounter last week in which a deputy was shot in the chest by a suspect in a domestic disturbance.

In the encounter on Wednesday night, Gabriel Batista, 41, shot Deputy Tony Nunez as another deputy, Nicole Lyons, was preparing to use a Taser on Batista. Nunez's vest, and possibly a medallion of St. Michael he wore under his vest, stopped the bullet from entering his body. He was treated and released within a couple of hours of the incident.

Nunez and Lyons had responded to a family disturbance in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Grady Judd said Batista had separated from his wife and was living at an apartment complex where he worked in maintenance. On Wednesday night, family members called the Sheriff's Office to say Batista visited the home and was becoming more threatening and aggressive.

Deputies Tony Nunez and Nicole Lyons confront Gabriel Batista last week just seconds before Batista pulled a gun from behind his back and shot Nunez in the bulletproof vest.

When Nunez and Lyons arrived, Judd said Batista was gone, but he returned as the deputies were interviewing family members.

Judd said Batista approached the deputies with his hands behind his back, and as they walked toward him, they asked him to show his hands, but he refused and backed away.

The video released Monday morning shows the deputies approaching Batista as he backs out of the driveway, into the street and around a parked van. As he passes around the back of the van, he pulls the gun and begins to shoot. It's unclear from the video exactly how many rounds he shoots, but Judd said last week that Batista fired six rounds. Because of the glare of the deputies' flashlights in the video, it's also difficult to tell the difference between glare and muzzle flashes.

Judd said last week that Nunez fired only one shot before his gun jammed.

He said Lyons, who was holding a Taser, attempted to quickly transition to her firearm, but before she could, Batista went to the ground, dropped his weapon and surrendered. At the moment of the shooting Lyons is obscured by the minivan in the video.

In the video, Batista appears to turn away from the deputies and flee immediately after the shooting, but he quickly goes down on his stomach — whether intentionally or unintentionally, it's unclear.

Judd said last week that Batista was not shot hit by Nunez's return fire.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, Lyons has 15 years of experience while Nunez has 14.

Batista was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, making written threats to kill, resisting arrest with violence and discharging a firearm on residential property.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County sheriff releases video of deputy being shot by suspect