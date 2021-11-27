Video shows heart-stopping moments cops opened fire on gunman in wild Washington Heights street brawl

Dramatic video released by police Saturday shows the terrifying moments of a confrontation between cops and a gunman who opened fire on a crowd during a street brawl last September in Washington Heights.

Sgt. Osvaldo Hernandez and Officer Emilio Pichardo of the 34th Precinct were called Sept. 27 to a disturbance outside the 11:11 Restaurant and Lounge on 10th Ave. near W. 211th St. about 4 a.m., police said.

A group left the lounge and walked to the front of the Made in Mexico restaurant where a fight erupted with a second group, security video shows.

Others ran over to intervene, the video shows, and security guards appeared to initially break it up.

But the violence then exploded again. Isamuel Alcantara-Reyes, 25, drew a Polymer80 9mm firearm ― sometimes described as a “ghost gun”— and opened fire, police said.

Alcantara-Reyes fired four times hitting four people, including a man, 28, in both legs, a man, 30, in the right leg, a third man, 32, in the left shoulder, and a fourth man, 31, in the right thumb.

Sgt. Hernandez returned fire, shooting three rounds and hitting Alcantara-Reyes, who dropped the ground.

The four wounded men all survived. Alcantara-Reyes also survived, and was charged with attempted murder, assault and illegal weapons possession.

He next court appearance date is Jan. 25.