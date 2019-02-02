This video shows the hilarity of teaching parents how to use technology

Twitter More

This is One Good Thing, a weekly column where we tell you about one of the few nice things that happened this week.

While there are plenty of differences between Millennials and Gen Z, as digital natives we can all relate to one thing — being the in-house IT department for our parents.

We've all been there: When your mom wants to change her Facebook profile pic, you're the expert. But one wrong click and suddenly — you've broken her entire phone, all her photos are gone, and it's somehow your fault.

YouTuber Gus Johnson captures this hilarious juxtaposition of youth frustration versus parental struggle in his video titled "helping mom use the ipad." Watching the video threw me straight back into circular conversations I've gone through with my own mom, who's a big fan of calling all Apple products "iPods," and referring to everything from the remote, to her phone, as "el tiki-tiki." Read more...

