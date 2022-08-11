Video shows Indiana home explosion that killed 3
Surveillance video from an Evansville, Indiana, business shows the moment a house exploded Wednesday, killing three people and leaving another person hospitalized. (Aug. 11)
Drone footage shows the aftermath of an explosion at a house in Evansville, Indiana, that killed at least three people and damaged 39 homes on Wednesday, August 10.Video filmed by William Blake Merkel of Evansville Watch shows the aftermath of the explosion.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Evansville fire chief Mike Connelly said there “could be other victims” and that the buildings damaged were "not yet safe to enter,” local media reported. The cause of the explosion was unknown. Credit: William Blake Merkel via Storyful
Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly provided an update on the blast that killed three people Wednesday.
Three people were killed and 39 houses damaged Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.
See video from the scene of a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
