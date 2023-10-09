Video shows Israeli airstrike in Gaza in May, not current attack | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Israeli airstrike on Gaza following Hamas attacks in October

An Oct. 7 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a cloud of dust and debris billowing over a city street following a large explosion.

"Israeli Air force (sic) is now striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip," reads the video's caption, which includes the hashtag "#BreakingNews."

The video was shared more than 50 times in two days.

Our rating: False

The video predates the Hamas attacks on Israel in October. It was taken in May and shows an Israeli airstrike against the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza.

Video shows May airstrike by Israel in northern Gaza

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmen on the morning of Oct. 7, leaving hundreds dead. The Israeli military has since responded with strikes and military operations in Gaza, where militants claim to be holding more than 100 people hostage from Israel. The death toll from the conflict has risen to at least 1,200, with more than 700 killed in Israel and 500 in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling destroyed at least 159 housing units and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing. The United Nations said a school housing displaced families in Gaza was hit, but no one was hurt.

However, the Facebook video was recorded months ago during an earlier clash between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza. It shows an Israeli airstrike on a house in northern Gaza, according to the Associated Press, which posted the video to YouTube on May 18.

In May, Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group agreed to a cease-fire after five days of fighting that began when Israeli airstrikes killed three senior Islamic Jihad leaders, the Associated Press reported. Israel said the airstrikes were a response to earlier rocket fire.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

