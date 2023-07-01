Video shows Jim Jordan questioning ATF director, not attacking Adam Schiff | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Jim Jordan silencing Adam Schiff by telling him he's 'not even an expert'

A June 19 Facebook video shows Reps. Adam Schiff and Jim Jordan speaking at a congressional hearing. The caption claims to show what occurred there.

"'YOU ARE NOT EVEN AN EXPERT' Jim Jordan SHUTS UP Adam Schiff After RIDICULOUS 'G..un (sic) Brace Rule,'" reads the post's caption.

The post garnered more than 70 shares in less than two weeks.

Our rating: False

The video is miscaptioned. Jordan does not speak to or about Schiff in the video.

Jordan didn't attack Schiff during hearing

The clip is from an April 26 House Judiciary Committee hearing that focused on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In the video, Schiff, a California Democrat, speaks about worsening gun violence in the country and the need for gun control. He then yields his time.

After this, Jordan, an Ohio Republican, focuses on bureau Director Steven Dettelbach. Jordan asks him about the planned stabilizing brace rule, which would make millions of gun braces illegal to possess without a license. The brace effectively allows a pistol to operate as a short-barreled rifle.

Jordan doesn't say anything else to or about Schiff, nor does he tell him he's "not even an expert."

USA TODAY has debunked numerous posts that pair false captions with videos of politicians or cable news programming, a type of misinformation known as "false framing." Experts say it is effective since many users watch videos with the sound off and don’t realize the caption doesn’t match the audio track.

The Facebook user could not be reached for comment.

The claim has also been debunked by PolitiFact.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Jordan doesn't 'shut up' Adam Schiff in hearing video | Fact check