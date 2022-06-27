Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking Putin's shirtless horse-riding photoshoot at G7 meeting
World leaders are meeting for a three-day G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany.
On Sunday, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau were filmed mocking Vladimir Putin at a meeting.
Johnson and Trudeau made fun of the 2009 photo of Putin riding a horse shirtless.
Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking a 2009 photo showing a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a horse.
The Canadian and UK prime ministers made the comments on Sunday, at the three-day G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany. The G7 leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, including implementing more sanctions on Moscow, and sending more military support to Kyiv.
You can watch the video from Agence France-Presse here.
The video shows Johnson, while sitting down for the meeting, asking his colleagues if they should leave their jackets on or take them off.
"We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his counterparts.
Trudeau jumped on the joke and quickly responded: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added: "Oh yes. Horseback riding is the best."
"We've got to show them our pecs," Johnson said.
US President Joe Biden, who was at the table, can be seen smiling at Johnson but not saying anything. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.
Johnson and Trudeau were referring to photos of a shirtless Putin riding a horse while on vacation in Siberia in 2009.
The other leaders at the meeting were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The G7 summit is expected to run until Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the summit via video link on Monday morning and called for the delivery of more heavy weaponry.
Read the original article on Business Insider