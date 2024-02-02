Video shows juvenile center employee hiding cell phone, slipping it to inmate

STAUNTON — New information pertaining to an alleged bribery scheme uncovered at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Verona was revealed this week in court documents, with at least one employee shown on video hiding a cell phone before slipping it to an inmate, according to an affidavit to a search warrant that was filed in Augusta County Circuit Court.

On Monday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division announced it was probing staff at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Technology Drive following allegations of preferential treatment, cash exchanges, and cell phones reportedly being smuggled into the Verona facility.

The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Technology Drive in Verona.

Late last week, the sheriff's office said it was contacted by Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Executive Director Tim Showalter concerning several incidents at the facility.

"These allegations involve malfeasance, or potential criminal violations involving staff at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation also revealed several staff members at the facility reportedly accepted cash in exchange for extra food or preferential treatment for an inmate.

According to the affidavit, a female employee was spotted on video sitting next to a juvenile inmate. The employee is seen placing an item inside a shirt that was sitting atop a table. The employee then pushes the shirt toward the inmate, who takes the piece of clothing and places it on his lap. After they leave the table, the inmate returns without the shirt.

In a written statement, the juvenile inmate admitted that the employee gave him a cell phone, court documents allege, which was recovered.

In a second incident, the affidavit said after an internal investigation revealed a bribery scheme involving "several employees and juveniles," a 20-year-old inmate was caught with a cell phone inside his cell. However, the inmate refused to divulge any names of those reportedly involved.

Search warrants were obtained for both recovered cell phones. Charges have been filed and the sheriff's office is expected to release additional information Friday.

Showalter issued a statement Monday that indicated some employees from the center have been fired.

"The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center takes the responsibility for the safety and care of residents entrusted to our custody seriously. When we became aware of information alleging several staff had violated the professional conduct we expect, they were relieved of their duties and the matter was referred to the Augusta County Sheriff’s (Office) for further investigation and appropriate legal action," Showalter said.

The investigation is ongoing.

