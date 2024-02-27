Video shows Kansas City police detective, officer save choking baby in hospital garage

A Kansas City Police Department detective and officer are credited with saving a choking baby after finding their frantic parents in a hospital garage earlier this month, the police department announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Surveillance video released on X shows Detective Lauren Montgomery and Officer Brett Ussary help the parents with the baby, who was not breathing.

Kansas City police Detective Lauren Montgomery and Officer Brett Ussary are being credited with saving a choking baby after coming across the baby’s frantic parents at University Health hospital earlier this month. The police department posted surveillance video of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Montgomery, who is wearing a gray jacket, was captured in the video setting her folio on the top of the parent’s car and administering blows to the baby’s back.

Meanwhile, Ussary rushed into University Health hospital, formerly Truman Medical Center, for help.

Montgomery dislodged an unspecified object from the airway of the baby, who began gasping for air and crying, police said in the social media post.

The officers came across the parents while they were leaving the hospital.

...Montgomery dislodged an object from the baby’s airway, who began gasping for air and crying.



The officers were leaving the hospital after conducting interviews when they came upon the family earlier this month.



Great job, Detective Montgomery and Officer Ussary!



2/2 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 27, 2024