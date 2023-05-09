Video shows Kennedy talking flood control, not revealing 'laundering scheme' | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy reveal 'laundering scheme'

A Facebook video shows Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, questioning Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon and speaking about a flood control project.

"'LET ME SHOW YOU' Watch Biden Witness STUNNED After Senator Kennedy REVEALS 'Laundering Scheme,'" reads the video's caption in the May 3 post (direct link, archive link).

The video was shared more than a hundred times in less than a week.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

No one in this video reveals a "laundering scheme." The video shows Kennedy questioning Spellmon about costs and cost-benefit analyses of flood control projects. He also talks about the impacts of a particular flood control project.

No 'laundering scheme' reveal in video

The exchange between Kennedy and Spellmon took place at a Senate committee hearing in April.

The exchange is consistent with Spellmon's role as head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The video provides no evidence to support the claim of a "laundering scheme."

This style of misinformation, in which a misleading caption is paired with a legitimate video, is called "false framing," Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, previously told USA TODAY.

While the caption is obviously wrong if someone watches the entire video, “the majority of people scroll past these with the sound off," Caulfield said. “The fact it autoplays silently makes it engaging, without undermining the (inaccurate) framing.”

Fact check: Video shows Hawley questioning Wray about China spying, no evidence presented

The Facebook user who shared the post could not be reached for comment.

Our fact-check sources:

Story continues

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video about flood control, not 'laundering scheme' | Fact check