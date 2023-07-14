Video shows Key West real estate mogul fatally shoot former high school star athlete after urinating on a wall

A Key West, Florida, businessman was captured on video fatally shooting a high school football coach's son after the young man urinated on a wall outside a bar, according to footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

The grainy surveillance video shows the moment Lloyd Brewer III, 57, apparently opened fire on 21-year-old Garrett Daniel Hughes Feb. 13 outside the Conch Town Liquor & Lounge in front of the victim’s horrified brother and friends.

Brewer, who told police he acted in self-defense, owns the strip mall that houses the bar on North Roosevelt Boulevard in the New Town neighborhood of the popular resort island.

The video came from his property's surveillance system, which he refused to hand over to police without a warrant, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hughes, shirtless and in shorts, can be seen exiting the rear door of the bar at 12:26 a.m. and walking across the parking lot to the wall of a nearby building known as the Peacock Plaza.

He appears to relieve himself on the wall as Hughes’ brother Carson Hughes, and their friends, Blake Arencibia and Logan Pellicier, exit the bar and mill about in the parking lot.

Brewer can be seen reaching into the right side of his waistband "as if reaching for a firearm" and then "walking across the parking lot to confront Hughes," according to the affidavit.

"The video captures Brewer extending out his right arm in a two-handed shooting stance, prior to charging at Hughes," the affidavit said.

A brief scuffle ensues, which is when Brewer told police he discharged two shots with one striking Hughes in the abdomen.

Hughes can be seen stumbling around the front of a parked car, away from Brewer, to the center of the parking lot before collapsing.

The real estate mogul called 911 and claimed that Garrett was the aggressor.

"Brewer said he feared for his life and was standing his ground when Hughes approached him in an aggressive manner," the affidavit said.

Prosecutors say that Brewer was intoxicated at the time, and the video contradicts his claim of self-defense.

Stuart Grossman, a lawyer for Hughes’ family, previously told Fox News Digital that the victim's father, John Hughes, is the head football coach at Key West High School, where his son was a standout athlete in football and lacrosse.

His father, his mother, Lesley Touzalin, and his five brothers are overwhelmed with grief, Grossman said.

The day after the slaying, Touzalin posted a photo of Hughes as a toddler, grinning widely.

On Independence Day, his father and stepmother, uploaded a picture to Facebook of Hughes at the beach wearing American flag shorts.

"You always loved July 4th! Damn you’re missed!!!" John and Tiffany Hughes wrote on their joint page.

Grossman is suing Brewer for wrongful death on behalf of the Hughes family.

"This is a violent murder that has left the family devastated and, frankly, the city of Key West as well," the attorney previously told Fox News Digital. "Garrett was well-known for his athletic skills and personality."

In the lawsuit, Grossman described Brewer as a "known, habitual drunkard" and called the alleged murder "totally unjustified and premeditated."

A week after Fox News Digital published his statements, a member of Brewer’s criminal defense team, Jerome Ballarotto, asked a judge to bar the Monroe State Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, and Grossman from speaking to the press.

Grossman wrote in a lengthy filing opposing Brewer’s release on bond that he has a criminal history, and that his wealth and out-of-state ties make him a flight risk.

The Brewer family trust owns 16 properties in Georgia and has numerous holdings in Florida.

Brewer’s priors include aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and battery of his girlfriend.

He is currently being held in jail without bond on five counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening Carson with the same gun he used to end his brother's life.

Brewer has pleaded not guilty. His lead criminal defense attorney, Chris Mancini, declined to comment.