Video shows a Kherson resident digging up the Ukrainian flag that she'd buried under paving stones as the city celebrates its liberation from Russian occupation

Residents of Kherson temporarily living in Odesa, holding Ukrainian flags, celebrate the liberation of their native town in front of The Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Odesa, on November 12, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Over eight months since Russian forces seized the city, Ukrainians are celebrating the recapture of Kherson.

Photos show people hugging loved ones, waving the now-famed blue and yellow flags, and drinking wine.

Zelenskyy has warned that there is still no power in the city, but that did not dampen jubilations.

On March 2, 2022, the Ukrainian city of Kherson fell to Russian forces. Now, over eight months later, Ukrainians have spent their weekend celebrating that the Russian troops have withdrawn from the city.

In an announcement made on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces in Kherson to retreat across the Dnieper River, marking one of the most significant setbacks for Russia in the Ukraine war.

Since the announcement, photos have flooded social media of happy and joyous Ukrainians embracing soldiers and one another and celebrating the provincial capital's liberation.

In a video posted by the Ukrainian defense ministry, one woman in Kherson digs up a Ukrainian flag buried under paving slabs, that appears to have been hidden when Putin's troops seized the city.

She waves the flag defiantly, unwrapping layers of protective plastic.

"Russian invaders want to erase #Ukrainian identity. But it is always in our hearts and souls … and somewhere else! Khersonians show how they managed to save the yellow-blue flag to bring it to the streets of the city on liberation day," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

—MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 13, 2022

Cheers to independence

People drink sparkling wine, wave flags, and sing songs as they celebrate the liberation of part of the city of Kherson in Independence Square on November 12, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ed Ram/Getty Images

Celebrating in the aptly-named Independence Square, this group of Ukrainians rejoices at their city's new-found independence from Putin's invasion.

Many people have gathered in the square this weekend to drink sparkling wine while draped in blue and yellow flags.

Zelenskyy thanks soldiers

A girl hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents celebrate the liberation of their town in Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AFP via Getty Images

Writing on his official Telegram channel on November 11, President Zelenskyy said that the people of Kherson "never gave up on Ukraine."

He said, "hope for Ukraine is always justified - and Ukraine always returns its own."



In his message, the President added his thanks to "every soldier and every unit of the Defense Forces" who brought Kherson to freedom.

Love and celebrations

Newlywed Ukrainians hold a Ukrainian flag and kiss as Kherson residents temporarily living in Odesa celebrate the liberation of their native town in Odesa on 12 November 2022 amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A newlywed couple uses their special day to mark not just their love for each other but for their newly regained hometown.

While jubilations and joy are the themes of this weekend in Kherson, there is still a lot of work to do to restore the city.

According to the BBC, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure – communications, supply of water, heat, electricity," and it is not clear when the power will be restored to the region.

Kherson is the only provincial capital captured during the Russian invasion

A map showing where the city of Kherson is in relation to the Dnipro river. Google Maps

The port city Kherson, once home to more than 280,000 people, was annexed by Putin's Russia in September.

Up to half the population is believed to have fled the city.

A return home

Kherson residents temporarily living in Odesa holding national flags and placards celebrate the liberation of their native town in Odesa on 12 November 2022 amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While many people celebrate in Kherson, many still wait to return to their home city.

This photo shows a girl who had to flee Kherson for nearby Odesa. She and her soft toy are now celebrating finally returning home.

The UN estimates that 6.9 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced due to the war.

Embracing a new Kherson

Residents of Kherson temporarily living in Odesa, wearing Ukrainian flags, celebrate the liberation of their native town in front of The Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Odesa, on November 12, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Warnings that Kherson is not like it was, with a diminished population and damaged infrastructures, have not dampened the celebrations this weekend.

On day 262 of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, those forced to watch their hometown being occupied are taking the rare opportunity to embrace joy – and each other – as they see Russians retreat across the Dnipro river.

