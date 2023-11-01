Video shows knife-wielding man pleading for officers to shoot him moments before deadly Henderson police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department released body camera footage showing the moments before officers shot and killed a man after he approached them with a knife, pleading for them to shoot him.

On Friday around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of North Green Valley Parkway near Windmill Parkway about a disturbance, police said. Before officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that a man with a knife was inside vandalizing the residence and cutting himself, according to police.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Lazaro Enriquez, who was holding the knife in a “threatening manner”, police said.

The footage shows Enriquez appearing holding the knife and approaching officers while repeatedly saying “Shoot me.”

Knife-wielding man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henderson

At one point an officer told Enriquez, “You don’t want to do this,” to which he responded, “Shoot me, yes I do.”

Enriquez then sees a man walking by and starts to follow him while holding the knife. Officers tell the man to run away and regain Enriquez’s attention toward them.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead fter he approached officers in a “threatening manner” on Oct. 27, 2023 (HPD)

The officers then tell Enriquez several times to put the knife down before tasing him. Enriquez appeared to be unfazed by the taser and continued to approach officers.

The officers then shot at Enriquez, hitting him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer James Schulke and Officer Nicole Ciotti.

Officer Schulke has been with the HPD since September 2005 and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. Officer Ciotti has been with the HPD since April 2013 and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

