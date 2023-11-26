Video shows L.A. County deputy punching amputee during violent arrest

Loved ones are demanding justice after the violent arrest of an amputee was caught on camera in East Los Angeles. Video of the incident shows Alejandro Hernandez, 34, being punched by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 20. His loved ones said the incident is an example of law enforcement brutality. Hernandez's family said he was washing his truck on Monday afternoon when East L.A. deputies suddenly pulled up and began harassing him. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Nov. 25, 2023.

View comments