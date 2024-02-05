Video shows LA River raging on Monday as area hit with flash-flood warning

The normally docile Los Angeles River roared to life Monday as extreme weather covered Southern California.

Video shows the river swelling from historic rain that saw some parts of the city see over 10 inches of rain over 24 hours as of Monday morning.

Over 1.4 million people in Los Angeles were under a flash flood warning – including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. A local state of emergency was issued for the city by Mayor Karen Bass on Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that 1,000 firefighters responded to 49 mudslides and debris flows, including one in Beverly Hills that caused damage to five homes.

More than 10 inches of rain has fallen across the Los Angeles area since Sunday, with plenty more to come. Significant flooding is ongoing and expected to expand/worsen as rain continues to fall. Don't put yourself in harm's way, turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/rVK1TOHFBk — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 5, 2024

Power outages in California

Over 11,000 people are without power in Los Angeles County, according to the USA Today Power Outage Tracker.

Nearly 300,000 customers were without power statewide by late Monday afternoon.

Rain batters Los Angeles

Multiple areas of Los Angeles County saw over ten inches of rain in a day. The National Weather Service reported that the areas that saw the most rain include:

Topanga Canyon: 10.8 inches

Santa Monica Mountains: 10.75 inches

Bel Air: 10.59 inches

Sepulveda Pass: 10.45 inches

Woodland Hills: 10.4 inches

Cogswell Dam (Azusa): 9.53 inches

West Fork Heliport: 8.51 inches

Opids Camp (Pasadena): 8.26 inches

When will the storm abate?

The National Weather Service Prediction Center said that the rains will remain over Los Angeles into Tuesday.

Additional rainfall totals of 5-8 inches were forecast in some areas, which would bring 48-hour totals as high as 14 inches for some locations, the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA river video shows flooded canal where docile stream typically runs