Video shows Las Vegas woman stabbing police officer before being shot
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO: Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows an officer being stabbed before a suspect was shot.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO: Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows an officer being stabbed before a suspect was shot.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Josh Donaldson hit .142 in 33 games with the Yankees in 2023.
Several months after WhatsApp released a Windows desktop client, Mac users are getting to join the party with their own dedicated app for the service. The formal arrival of the client (which had been in beta since January) on Apple's desktops and laptops means users can take part in WhatsApp group calls on their Mac for the first time.
YouTube is updating its enforcement policies to give creators who break its rules a chance to wipe the slate clean. . As long as they complete a training course and avoid violating the same policy within a 90-day period, YouTube will remove a warning from their account.
The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.
A U.S. government operation has dismantled the infrastructure of the notorious Qakbot malware, which officials say caused “hundreds of millions” of dollars of damage worldwide. In an announcement on Tuesday, the FBI said that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the Qakbot malware, and had identified more than 700,000 infected computers worldwide — including more than 200,000 in the United States. The Department of Justice also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will now be made available to victims.
Bob Barker hosted "The Price is Right" for 35 years.
Space robotics startup Gitai has closed an additional $15 million in funding, a little over three months after announcing a $30 million Series B extension round to advance its technology for the moon. The new funding will enable the company to increase its California-based headcount and grow its relationships with NASA, commercial space companies based in the U.S., and the Department of Defense, Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose said. Gitai, which also has offices in Japan, aims to provide the labor force for space: inexpensive robots capable of construction and maintaining space colonies and other infrastructure.
Today Marshall launches the new $199 Motif II ANC earbuds with extended battery life over its predecessor.
Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
The Olympic skater and "DWTS" champ adds "Stars on Mars" victor to his resume.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
"I promise you it will look a million times more expensive and it will change the look of your entire living room..."
Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it. More people reported using it for "entertainment" or "to learn something" than for work, which tracks with the anecdotal evidence of people trying the chatbot out now and then or using it casually to sum up some unfamiliar field.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
Target also released all of its fall home decor, candles and cozy clothing.
Patty Lin shares a revealing look at the hit show in her buzzy memoir, "End Credits."
Palmer rang in her 30th birthday with Jackson and showed off a tattoo with his birthdate. So what about that breakup?