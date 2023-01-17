Video shows last seconds inside Nepal flight; co-pilot's husband died in earlier crash; what we know

Authorities in Nepal began returning the remains of victims from last week's plane crash to the mourning families Tuesday as cellphone video that captured the last moments inside the plane became widely distributed on social media.

All 68 passengers and a crew of four perished on the Yeti Airlines flight Sunday, and all but one body has been recovered, authorities said.

Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second video posted on Facebook shows the view from the plane as it flies over buildings and green fields in Pokhara, a city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Then, without warning, the camera begins shaking and the video devolves into smoke and flames.

Jaiswal’s brother, Deepak Jaiswal, confirmed the authenticity of the video in an interview with the Associated Press. Sonu Jaiswall was the father of three children.

“We couldn’t believe the news until we saw the video,” he said. “It was painful.”

Aviation analyst Mary Schiavo told CNN the video could aid the investigation, noting that it shows the aircraft’s flap, which gives extra lift during landing, did not appear fully extended. She added that the sound of an engine suggests that one or both of them was functioning.

Other developments:

►Hundreds of relatives and friends of the victims consoled each other Tuesday at a local hospital as families of victims whose bodies have been identified prepared funerals for loved ones.

►The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Nepal government formed a five-member commission to probe the tragedy, and the data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered. Nepal has struggled with flight safety issues that authorities have blamed on the rugged, mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather.

►Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a message of condolence to Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari. China is a major trading partner of Nepal.

Rescue teams search for victims at the site of the Yeti Airlines plane crash, in Pokhara, Nepal, on January 17, 2023
Co-pilot's pilot husband had died in crash with same airline

Co-pilot Anju Khatiwada was trained in the United States after her husband died in a 2006 plane crash while flying for the same airline.

“Anju’s father had asked her not to choose the pilot profession,” Gopal Regmi, a relative and close friend of her father, told The New York Times. “After her husband’s tragic death, she was determined to become a pilot.”

Khatiwada's husband, Dipak Pokhrel, was flying a DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 plane for the same airline when it crashed in Nepal’s Jumla district and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board. Airline spokesperson Pemba Sherpa said Khatiwada was a friendly, skilled pilot who had risen to the rank of captain after flying thousands of hours since joining the airline in 2010.

“We have lost our best,” Sherpa said.

How did the crash unfold?

Yeti Airlines Flight NYT691 crashed at about 10:50 a.m. local time as it approached the airport, the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said. The plane was completing a 27-minute flight from Kathmandu. Prem Nath Thakur, general manager of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, said the plane had been granted landing clearance. The weather was clear, there was very little wind, and the pilots reported no technical issues, he said.

What type of plane crashed in Nepal?

The  ATR 72-500 plane was built by the French-Italian aerospace company ATR, based in Toulouse, France. The plane-tracking website flightradar24.com said the aircraft was 15 years old and “equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data.”

In July 2014, a TransAsia ATR 72-500 flight crashed while trying to land on the Penghu archipelago between Taiwan and China, killing 48 people onboard. An ATR 72-600 operated by the same Taiwanese airline crashed shortly after takeoff in Taipei in February 2015 after one of its engines failed and the second was shut down, apparently by mistake.

Contributing: The Associated Press

