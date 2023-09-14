Video shows Lauren Boebert giving the middle finger to an usher after being kicked out of a performance of 'Beetlejuice'

A photo of "Beetlejuice" on Broadway, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, giving the middle finger to an usher. Getty Images, 9News via Denver Arts & Venues

Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver over the weekend.

Surveillance footage shows her giving the middle finger to an usher as she leaves the venue.

An incident report said she was kicked out after vaping, recording on her phone, and being loud.

Newly released surveillance footage shows Rep. Lauren Boebert reacting angrily to an usher as she was being removed from a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver, Colorado, for causing a "disturbance."

The footage, released by Denver Arts & Venues, a city and council agency responsible for running some of the state's venues, and later published by 9NEWS Denver, shows Boebert being removed from her seat.

It then shows Boebert leaving the venue, flanked by ushers. In one part of the footage, the Colorado lawmaker can be seen giving the middle finger to an usher behind her, before turning around to say something to the venue's staff.

According to incident reports filed by officials and obtained by the Denver Post , two members of the audience were asked to leave a performance on Sunday night at the Buell Theatre after causing a disturbance by singing, filming on their phones, and vaping.

The incident report said that the patrons were issued with a warning during the intermission after receiving three complaints from other theatergoers during the first act of the show, the Denver Post reported.

They were eventually escorted out after receiving another complaint about five minutes into the second act for "being loud" and recording the performance on their phones, per the Denver Post's reporting on the incident report.

An usher was quoted in the incident report as saying that the two patrons, one of whom was later confirmed as being Boebert, refused to leave after being asked, according to the Denver Post.

"The patrons said they would not leave," the usher said, per the local news outlet. "I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them."

Citing the incident report, the Denver Post said that the patrons shouted "stuff like 'do you know who I am,' 'I am on the board' (and) 'I will be contacting the mayor,'" on their way out of the venue.

Boebert later confirmed her attendance in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she wrote: "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! "

Her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed in a statement that Boebert was escorted out of the performance and that she had recorded parts of the performance on her phone but refuted some of the other allegations against her.

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice," he said in a statement to the Post.

Sexton, however, denied the claim that Boebert was vaping during the performance, claiming that the fog machines and electronic cigarettes used in the show might have resulted in "a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her," according to The Washington Post.

Boebert's campaign and Denver Arts & Venues did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider