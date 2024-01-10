New video shows law enforcement attempt to stop suspect during police chase, shooting

New video shows parts of a police chase that hospitalized a Trotwood police officer and the suspect on Monday.

News Center 7 obtained this video footage through a public records request with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Video shows the suspect driving east on U.S. 35 towards Dayton when a tire deflation device is deployed by law enforcement. Multiple police officers and sheriff’s deputies are seen driving close behind the suspect.

The truck runs over the tire deflation device but keeps going.

At 11 p.m., News Center 7 will show additional clips of the suspect driving west on U.S. 35.

In this clip, the suspect can be seen throwing something out of their window and continuing.