New video shows what lead to last month's fatal officer involved shooting

New video shows what happened in the moments leading up to when JSO officers shot and killed a 26-year-old last month.

Action News Jax told you on on December 27 when Paton Pinette was shot and killed by JSO on the Westside.

The same day, he was seen pointing a gun at a neighbor, telling her, “You picked the wrong day to do some gardening.”

Reports state that the shooting and the threat are related to a recent crime spree that happened the day before this deadly shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Security video from December 26 shows Paton Pinette breaking into a business using a street sign and stealing a gun from a desk drawer. Police said he shot at the security system before leaving.

An hour later, Pinette drove to another business where he used the stolen gun to shoot the businesses doors. When the bullets didn’t shatter the doors, he proceeded to ram a car through them, and steal several items.

The next day, police said Pinette shot at a family member’s car.

Hours later, police were called to Pinette’s apartment on Timuquana road after one of his neighbors reported that he pointed a gun at them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO drone video shows him firing at officers from inside his home. He is then seen walking out waving a gun around. Police also noted that there was a knife in his possession as well.

That is when he was shot and killed. Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson said Pinette was a deadly threat to everybody

“When he comes out and exits the front door with both a handgun and knife in his hands, he is a continuing threat to everyone in the vicinity, including police officers on the scene,” said Carson.

It should be noted Pinette had two mental health evaluations and was Baker Acted before this incident.

Police reports state that he was released from a mental health resource center in the past. Action News Jax reached out to this resource center, but has not received a response at this time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.