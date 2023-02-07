Video shows what led to shooting where Jacksonville officer was grazed by bullet, suspect killed

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January.

On Jan. 20, officers got a burglary call at West 2nd Street in the New Town area.

Officers later found the suspect, Leon Burroughs, sleeping in a car with a gun on top of it.

Officers asked Burroughs to get out of the car.

“Step out or we’re going to pull you out ... let me see your hands,” an officer can be heard saying on the video.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Burroughs then pulled out a gun and a bullet grazed an officer’s face.

Five officers shot back and killed Burroughs.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the shooting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The release of the video is the third one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” which the agency has said is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

In January, JSO released a similar “critical incident briefing” on a November officer-involved shooting.

Last week, JSO issued a “critical incident briefing” on an officer-involved shooting that happened in January.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.