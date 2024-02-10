Video shows living room shake during Malibu earthquake

Friday’s 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled homes and businesses across much of Southern California: from the epicenter in Malibu, across metro Los Angeles to the Inland Empire and Santa Barbara County.

A security camera inside Jordan Lyubenov’s home in Playa Vista shows the walls, windows, and furniture shaking. A picture frame crashes to the floor.

“Oh my God. It’s still going,” a woman says after a few seconds. “That was the biggest one we’ve had yet.”

Quake Shaking Video

They try to estimate the quake’s magnitude.

“That was more than 4. That was close to 5,” Jordan guesses correctly.

The quake epicenter was approximately six miles west of Malibu and about 5 miles underground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a standard survey of critical infrastructure, including freeway overpasses, apartment buildings and dams, and found no significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

