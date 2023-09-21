Video shows LMPD officer shot in Chickasaw, dramatic rescue by fellow cop
Video shows LMPD officer shot in Chickasaw, dramatic rescue by fellow cop
Video shows LMPD officer shot in Chickasaw, dramatic rescue by fellow cop
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday in New York City with a dramatic declaration.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Women are asking men how often they think about the Roman Empire. What they're learning is surprising.
On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.
Your guide to emergency roadside assistance, including who needs emergency roadside assistance, what roadside plans cover, and who offers roadside services
This creator revealed the secret to maintaining a candle's scent. The post Creator shares how often to light a candle to keep the scent fresh appeared first on In The Know.
Ready to watch Kim Kardashian's scripted debut in "American Horror Story" Season 12?
Standard pet ID tools, like tags and chips, are imperfect. The challenge inspired Jesse Joonho Lim and Ken Daehyun Pak to launch an app, Petnow, that they claim can identify cats and dogs by scanning their faces. Pak -- who, like Lim, has a doctorate in electrical engineering -- had been working as an AI video processing researcher for over a decade before joining Petnow.
The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections showed the central bank expects to hike interest rates one more time in 2023.
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
Lux, the makers of popular iPhone photography apps like Halide, Spectre and Skylight, is out today with its latest app: Orion, an app that turns an iPad into an external HDMI display for any camera, video game console or even VHS. In professional photography, it's common to connect an external monitor to get a better view of the action on a bigger screen. Orion allows for this but also lets you share screenshots with your crew in a few taps, the company explains.
Why does it seem like everyone online thinks every piece of content needs to cater specifically to them?
Amazon announced Eero Max 7, the WiFi device that combines a router, a range extender and a repeater, at its devices event on Wednesday.
Amazon has revealed a Map View for controlling your smart home devices. Via a digital floor plan, you can (for instance) tap on lights to switch them on or off or an Echo speaker to change the volume.
At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.
Join us for live coverage directly from Amazon's HQ2, where the company is expected to unveil the latest Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices -- and likely even more from its other brands.
The "Teen Mom" star said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions.
Online grocery delivery company JOKR is out to show that it can continue to be a leader in the industry. Despite the sector’s ups and downs over the past few years, the company, which does business in Brazil as DAKI, found its niche and is thriving in what seems to be a resilient Latin American market. Today, JOKR announced it secured approximately $50 million in Series D financing at a post-money valuation of $800 million.
Rick Fox took an unconventional path to becoming a startup founder – not least of which includes being a three-time NBA Champion, taking the crown alongside fellow Los Angeles Lakers players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Fox retired from basketball after a thirteen-year career. “I learned from the teams I was on,” he explained during a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.
A college student is sharing how she transformed her T-shirt into an adorable minidress. The post College student gives DIY for T-shirt dress to wear to ‘game day with your besties’ appeared first on In The Know.