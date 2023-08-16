Video shows man angry at McDonald's workers throwing rocks in Fort Myers restaurant

A transient man upset with his McDonald's order, accused of throwing rocks at the business and confronting employees, faces several charges.

Luis Fernando Hernandez Larraga, 26, was arrested Friday, charged with disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief after he caused property damage to the McDonald's at 18500 Summerlin Road. He was released the same day on a $2,250 bond.

Security footage showed Hernandez Larraga saying, "I want my money or my food," later demanding a refund. An employee shouted in return, asking Hernandez Larraga to leave the property.

After he went behind the counter to confront the store employee, Hernandez Larraga stormed the lobby, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

He then went outside, picked up a handful of rocks, reentered the restaurant and threw them at the counter, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities added he grabbed three handfuls of rocks before an employee approached. The rocks shattered a McDonald's window.

Hernandez Larraga then began swinging, the sheriff's office said.

An employee locked the front door after Hernandez Larraga left the business. Authorities said witnesses reported Hernandez Larraga fled in a pickup as a passenger.

Authorities located the pickup driving along San Carlos Boulevard. They spoke with Hernandez Larraga's driver, who said Hernandez Larraga said he was going to get food at the restaurant and had asked him to pick him up.

The witness said he noticed Hernandez Larraga didn't have any food, the report notes.

Hernandez Larraga is next due in court Aug. 29 for his arraignment.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Sheriff: Angry man pelted rocks at Fort Myers McDonald's over bad order