Video shows man arrested by heavy police presence outside hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was arrested after police say he robbed a woman in broad daylight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say a woman flagged down police on Liberty Ave. and said a man just robbed her, stealing her money and her walking cane. She then told police she was a victim of human trafficking and the guy who stole her money was her handler, Michael Simmons.

Officers said they spotted a man matching Simmons’ description a few blocks away and attempted to stop him but he took off running. Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police ended up outside the William Penn Hotel.

A Channel 11 viewer saw the scene and began recording after he noticed mounted police and many cruisers outside the hotel. The video shows one man in cuffs.

Police said they took Simmons, into custody after tazing him in front of the hotel. They say they found a handgun in his pocket.

Authorities say they have alerted investigators in their human trafficking department about the incident and they are looking into that side of the case.

