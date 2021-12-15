Video shows man banging on liquor store door before he's fatally shot by Elkhart police

A police vehicle is seen with a broken window as police investigate after a fatal shooting by an officer in a parking lot near West Hively Avenue on Wednesday in Elkhart.

ELKHART — Video footage from security cameras at Handy Spot Liquor on West Hively Avenue shows a man in light blue sweatpants and a black shirt slamming on the store’s front door with his hand just before 5:30 Wednesday morning.

He then stumbles away from the store, picks up a bicycle and heads west on Hively.

A clerk was watching the video Wednesday afternoon when a reporter came to the store. He declined to show the rest of the footage.

A few minutes later, according to a police spokeswoman, the man in the video was shot and killed by officers with the Elkhart Police Department in the parking lot of Big Lots, a few hundred yards away from the liquor store.

The man, who police hadn't named as of Wednesday afternoon, was declared dead at the scene.

Jessica McBrier, a police department spokeswoman, said officers were dispatched to the area after reports of a man banging on the door to the liquor store. Two officers “engaged the male subject” in the parking lot after and fatally shot him, McBrier said.

Police say the man had a gun at the time of the incident, though it is unclear how he used it. Two other officers were at the scene and witnessed the shooting, according to McBrier.

A woman who declined to give her name, but lives in the Elkhart Green Apartment complex directly across the street, said she woke up to the sounds of sirens and yelling.

“I heard the officer scream ‘Put the gun down!’ and then I heard shots,” she said, adding that the area is generally quiet other than some occasional loud parties.

Police investigate a crime scene, which included an incident at Handy Spot Liquor, after a fatal shooting by an officer in a parking lot near West Hively Avenue on Wednesday in Elkhart.

Joe Singh, who helps run Handy Spot Liquor, said he first learned about the shooting when he got into work around 8 a.m. and the street was blocked off.

“It’s never happened like that before,” he said, while pointing to some blood still on the store’s front door, which he believes came from when the man slammed his fist into it.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and had a section of West Hively Avenue between Prairie Street and Benham Avenue closed on Wednesday afternoon while they collected evidence in the parking lot of the strip mall.

In the parking lot between the Big Lots and Key Bank storefront, an Elkhart police cruiser sat with the glass from the driver’s side window shattered and lying on the ground. A number of yellow evidence markers sat on the ground around the car.

Officials have not identified the two officers who shot the man. McBrier said they'll be placed on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the homicide unit’s investigation.

She said Elkhart officers are issued body cameras by the department and that footage from the officers' cameras will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Wednesday's incident marked the second time in the last six months Elkhart police have fatally shot a person. In late August, Sgt. Mike Davis shot and killed 19-year-old Lonnel Cephas Jr. 19, while responding to the fatal shooting of Danton Munoz, who was days shy of his second birthday.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker found Davis was justified in his actions, finding that Cephus lowered his gun at Davis before he was shot.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart police kill man seen trying to break into liquor store