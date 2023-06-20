Video shows man open fire after he was escorted out of a Gwinnett restaurant for groping woman
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man who escorted him out of a Gwinnett County restaurant. Investigators say it started after the suspect inappropriately touched a woman.
Police have issued arrest warrants for 44-year-old Carlos Alvear-Olive for the June 6 shooting off South Norcross Tucker Road.
Officers responded to a restaurant and found the victim shot multiple times. Investigators learned that the victim had escorted the shooter for reportedly touching a woman on the butt.
In the surveillance video released by police, you can see a man identified as Alvear-Olive talking with the victim. He starts to walk away when he pulls out a gun from his waistband, turns around and shoots the victim.
The man was shot several times, including in the torso, and taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Alvear-Olive remains on the run with his location unknown.
Police say Alvear-Olive will be charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, Theft by Receiving, and Sexual Battery.
Anyone who has information on his location is urged to contact investigators at 770-513-5300.
