Video shows man pull gun, threaten rush hour passengers on RideKC bus in Kansas City

Video released this week shows a man pulling a handgun and pointing it at passengers on a RideKC bus, sending several of the rush hour riders diving for cover.

Kansas City police released the bus surveillance video on Twitter Thursday and asked for help identifying the man. “We’re looking for this armed suspect,” the police said

The incident occurred Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, police said. A time code on the video shows that it occurred about 4:30 p.m.

The video shows the man having a verbal exchange with another passenger. The man suddenly reached for the other passenger’s cell phone and another rider tried to intervene.

The man then pulled a handgun out of his jacket’s pocket and pointed it at the rider who tried to intervene. Several riders dived for cover and the man with the gun stepped off the bus.

“Get down,” someone was heard on the video telling the passengers on the bus.

The man then appeared to look back through the windows of the bus searching for someone while still holding the gun in his hand before he walks off behind the bus.

Anyone who has information of the incident or the identity of the man with the gun is asked contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).