EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man save older woman during SF carjacking

"I'm walking across the parking lot and I see this old woman being dragged across by her head, these girls are punching her and kicking," said the recent college graduate who jumped in to help.

Video Transcript

- This is the moment before a 75-year-old woman was carjacked at a Safeway in San Francisco's Richmond district on Thursday evening. A recent college grad told me he witnessed three young women attack the senior and jump into her vehicle in a carjacking. Now, this part isn't on camera. But the young man jumped onto the car and broke the back window with his fist.

The women inside the car were startled and ran away into a nearby getaway car. The good Samaritan's hand is miraculously doing OK, just a few scrapes. The woman refused medical treatment and SFPD is investigating. Much more on this story tonight at 11:00.

