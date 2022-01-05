Video shows man shoot into crowd in Palmetto on Christmas Eve. He’s wanted by police

Police don’t know why two men starting arguing inside Rodney’s Jamaican Grill in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. But surveillance video captured what happened next.

“It started inside and continued outside with an argument and punch,” Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said.

Footage of that video obtained by the Bradenton Herald show as the confrontation turns physical and another man, who had been standing back watching, steps up, pulls out a handgun and starts shooting.

At least five shots were fired and one man was shot.

Witnesses have identified the shooter as Zayron Isom Sr., police announced on Facebook.

Police consider Isom, 30, armed and dangerous. Anyone that sees him is asked to call 911.

“Based on what we saw on that video, we don’t know what he’s capable of,” Tyler said.

The victim was shot several times and rushed to a hospital on Dec. 24 where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The man the victim was arguing with was Isom’s cousin, Tyler said. But what they argued over, detectives still don’t know.

Police are now searching for Isom, who has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder.

He was identified by witnesses who have been cooperating with police, Tyler said.

Tips about Isom’s whereabouts can be submitted to the Palmetto Police Department by calling 941-721-2000 or emailing tips@palmettopolice.com. Anyone with detailed information in the case can call Detective Joseph Rogers at 941-721-2000 ext. 6365 or Detective Sergeant Ryan LaRowe at 941-721-2000 ext. 6125.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, tips can also be submitted to Manatee Crimestoppers online at manateecrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).