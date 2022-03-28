Video shows man in ski mask with rifle ducking behind car in Plaza Midwood

A video circulating on social media shows a man wearing a ski mask holding a long rifle and ducking behind a car in a parking lot in Plaza Midwood.

[ALSO READ: Redevelopment of Plaza Midwood site not happening]

The video was taken across from the Peculiar Rabbit, which is a venue for people to rent along Pecan Avenue.

The video was posted over the weekend on Reddit, and police haven’t released much information about it.

The owner of the Peculiar Rabbit said he has off-duty officers who are at the venue, but said more police should patrol the area.

Video shows a man with a rifle in a parking in Plaza Midwood.

He plans to speak with the police chief about his request.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

The owner of the popular Diamond Restaurant said Monday his business closes at 9 p.m. and has nothing to do with what happened.

(Watch the video below: Your704: Top 5 Things to do in Plaza Midwood)