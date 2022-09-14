Video shows man steal car at Cincinnati area gas station before dumping it near Dayton

Newly released video shows the moments a man steals a car at a Cincinnati area gas station, that police later said was dumped after a pursuit near Dayton.

According to Blue Ash Police, a car was stolen at the BP station at 6151 Pfeiffer Road on Sept. 2.

Police said the suspect forced the victim out of his car and ran from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The car was tracked to the Dayton-area where it was involved in a police chase before being dumped and the suspect running from the scene.

Police said on social media that they were able to identify the suspect as Jacob David Tucker with help from the public.

Surveillance video shows the man police say is Tucker walk up to a work van, open the passenger side door and get in. Tucker then climbs over to the driver seat and the car speeds off.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows where Tucker is or sees him to contact Blue Ash Police at 513-745-8555.
















