Video shows man stealing Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light

A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street.

According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.

The officer was able to determine that ambulance was indeed the stolen ambulance and conducted a traffic stop.

Police released dash cam video that showed the driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams was charged with theft by taking vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device (running a red light), and failure to maintain lane.

