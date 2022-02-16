Video shows man striking, robbing Fresno street vendors. Police are looking for him

Fresno police say they are looking for a man that terrorized and injured a family of street vendors on Valentine’s Day.

Instagram video has begun to make the rounds showing the man grabbing Valentine’s gifts from vendors at Tulare and Fresno streets on Monday, police confirmed.

Officer Felipe Uribe said the man hit at least one of the women and pushed an elderly man, who along with other family members have sold the gifts for many years.

“The suspect is much bigger and younger,” he said.

The man first walked up to the family-run canopy and asked about prices, police said. Video shows him grabbing items and, when some of the women try to stop him, spinning around and swinging at them before taunting them.

The family was traumatized by the incident, Uribe said.

“They’ve been selling Valentine’s for decades and never experienced anything like this,” Uribe said. “They were shocked, shaken when this happened.”

Family members were not immediately available for comment.

Advocates for street vendors say the crimes they face go underreported. The violence became most public in 2020 after the killings of 49-year old Francisco Velasquez and 53-year-old Jose Rivera.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,500 for information on the most recent incident. Callers can remain anonymous at 559-498-STOP.

A detective is also available at 559-621-2081.