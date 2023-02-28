Video shows man ‘terrorizing’ north Charlotte auto shops

The owners of three different mechanic shops in north Charlotte say a man is terrorizing their shops and has done so for months.

Video obtained by Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz shows a man with a chain breaking into one of the shops along a plaza. One video shows the man with a large metal chain throwing his backpack. Another video shows a man running up to a shop after hours and breaking in, appearing to steal tools.

The owners that have dealt with issues believe the same person is in numerous videos. One owner said he has even been threatened by the man.

The latest incident happened on Monday.

The man has not been charged with anything. We are working to learn information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.