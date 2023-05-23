Video shows man threatening hotel employees before fighting police

New video shows what led to a fight between a suspect and police, that ended in gunshots.

The shooting happened just feet from an elementary school on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven, but it started at the hotel down the street.

“Threats inside, he just said I’m going to fight you inside,” said Adrianna Jimerson.

Adrianna Jimerson described the exact moment chaos happened inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Brookhaven, right before 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

“He asked for beer and wine. After that, about 10 minutes in, his attitude switched immediately,” said Jimerson

Jimerson said the man was acting out in the lobby and threatening employees.

“That’s when it escalated and he went outside and it got more aggressive. He said I’m going to blow your head off. I did see a buldge inside of his pocket, but I don’t know if it was a weapon or cell phone, however, you’re never too sure these days,” she said.

Jimerson said her manager tried to calm down the man.

“He just calmly talked to him to digress the situation and asked him to please leave the property,” she said.

The man did leave, and that’s when Jimerson and her manager called the police.

“He was walking down Ashford Dunwoody Road. The victim at the hotel provided our dispatcher with a lookout of the subject while the officer was en route to the hotel,” said Lt. Jake Kissel with Brookhaven Police.

Lt. Kissel said an officer confronted the suspect at a house on Ashford Dunwoody Road and it eventually led to the officer firing his gun and hitting a car.

“There was some kind of physical altercation and then it led to the officer discharging his firearm,” said Kissel.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene.

There were windows shattered out of the car. Police said no one was hurt in the shooting, but they did arrest the suspect and recovered a firearm. They believe the gun is his.

Jimerson said she is relieved things didn’t take a drastic turn for the worst.

“Absolutely, I’m blessed to be still here. Our guests are safe, no one was hurt,” she said.

Police said this is the second officer-involved shooting in the city.

The GBI is not investigating, because no one was hurt in the shooting.

